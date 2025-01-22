Just resign and leave, no one can help you now – ELACHI tells CS JB MUTURI after snubbing RUTO’s Cabinet meeting





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Pressure has continued to mount on embattled Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi to resign after he skipped the first-ever Cabinet meeting in Kakamega convened by President William Ruto yesterday.

Speaking during an interview, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi urged Muturi to resign and leave office if their relationship with Ruto has become irreparable.

According to Elachi, Muturi is a seasoned politician and leader and should leave office to avoid his name being dragged into the press.

“Just resign and leave; you have kept your name and do not allow your name to be dragged,” Elachi said.

Muturi’s absence from Ruto’s Cabinet meeting has sparked speculation in political circles, especially after he accused the government of orchestrating recent abductions, including that of his son, Leslie.

Following Muturi’s revelations, he has been on a collision path with several government loyalists who have called for his resignation.

