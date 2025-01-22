JOWIE’s ex-wife ELEANOR MUSANGI shares more PHOTOs with her new mzungu husband as he battles cold nights in Kamiti after being sentenced to death.





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Eleanor Musangi, the ex-wife of murder convict Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is now dating a mzungu.

The former beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Global Kenya, took to her Instagram account and shared photos of herself getting mushy with her lover.

Eleanor and Jowie used to be in a publicized relationship in 2020 when he was released on bond after staying in remand for close to two years.

They even got married but their relationship crumbled a year later.

Jowie was sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Below are more photos of her mzungu lover.

