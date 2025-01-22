A drunk cop ordered all passengers to alight from a matatu after the driver failed to give him a 50 bob bribe (VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment passengers ganged up against a rogue police officer who harassed a matatu driver for refusing to bribe him.

The cop demands Ksh 50 from every matatu that picks up passengers.

However, the driver refused to give him the daily bribe, leading to a heated argument.

The cop then ordered all the passengers to alight from the matatu.

The passengers refused to alight and confronted the drunk cop head-on, demanding to know why he was harassing the driver and threatening to arrest him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.