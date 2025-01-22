A drunk cop ordered all passengers to alight from a matatu after the driver failed to give him a 50 bob bribe (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment passengers ganged up against a rogue police officer who harassed a matatu driver for refusing to bribe him.
The cop demands Ksh 50 from every matatu that picks up
passengers.
However, the driver refused to give him the daily bribe,
leading to a heated argument.
The cop then ordered all the passengers to alight from the
matatu.
The passengers refused to alight and confronted the drunk cop
head-on, demanding to know why he was harassing the driver and threatening to
arrest him.
Watch the video.
— Shii Stan🔰 (@miondokoo) January 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments