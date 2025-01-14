As long as you’re with GOD and BABA, your re-election is guaranteed – ODM’s SAMUEL ATANDI assures RUTO.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has assured President William Ruto of a re-election come 2027.

Speaking in Dagoretti North while in the company of Ruto, Atandi assured him that he was not going to be a one-term president.

Atandi told Ruto that as long as he continues working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and puts God by his side, nothing will happen to him.

The ODM lawmaker also gave an assurance that the country’s economy is expected to jumpstart in 2025, and that money will be flowing in Kenyans’ pockets.

At the same time, the ODM MP urged Ruto to ignore the noises from his critics, arguing that they would be stopped.

“Some people are saying that you are a one-term president.

"I want to tell you Your Excellency that as long as you are with God and you are with Baba, I don’t think you will be a one-term president.

"So that is the assurance I wanted to give you and I want to tell you that as an economist, I know that our economy is jumpstarting and this year we are going to see money flowing in the pockets of Kenyans and the noises that are running across the country, we are going to stop them,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that the Nyanza people have been praying for the head of state since he has been working for them by delivering development projects such as electricity and infrastructure.

“We are praying for you as people from Nyanza as you are working for us.

"You have brought us electricity and infrastructure and you continue working with Baba for the betterment of this country. Nothing will happen to you, don’t be scared,” Atandi said.

Atandi’s remarks come days after Dadaab MP Farah Maalim sparked controversy by declaring that Ruto would be re-elected in 2027 by a landslide.

