I am ready to sacrifice anything and everything to ensure RUTO becomes a one-term president – GACHAGUA declares





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – President William Ruto may go down in Kenya’s history as the first-ever one-term President.

This is after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vowed to make all the necessary sacrifices to ensure that Ruto loses the election in 2027.

Speaking during the launch of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) new headquarters in Karen, Nairobi, Gachagua said that he will partner with like-minded Kenyans and other parties to embark on a journey of liberating the country from what he termed as bad governance, corruption, and dictatorship.

Gachagua further stated that he had joined Eugene Wamalwa’s event as a way of showing solidarity, affirming that he was part of the opposition team and that they would walk together to ensure that Ruto is dethroned.

“I am elated to join this team of distinguished leaders of our country who have played a significant role in our democratic process.”

“I have come with many senators and Members of Parliament whom we work with as a way of showing solidarity to this team.”

“I want to give my commitment to the almighty and our supporters who are many, they are in millions, that we are part of team and we will walk this journey together to liberate this country, and we shall make whatever sacrifices necessary to make sure William Ruto is a one term president,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua affirmed support to the opposition team led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka just days after he reunited with Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua who is planning to unveil the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) in February.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.