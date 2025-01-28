I am ready to sacrifice anything and everything to ensure RUTO becomes a one-term president – GACHAGUA declares

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – President William Ruto may go down in Kenya’s history as the first-ever one-term President.
This is after former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua vowed to make all the necessary sacrifices to
ensure that Ruto loses the election in 2027.
Speaking during the launch of
the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) new headquarters in Karen,
Nairobi, Gachagua said that he will partner with like-minded Kenyans and other
parties to embark on a journey of liberating the country from what he termed as
bad governance, corruption, and dictatorship.
Gachagua further stated that he
had joined Eugene Wamalwa’s event as a way of showing solidarity, affirming
that he was part of the opposition team and that they would walk together to
ensure that Ruto is dethroned.
“I am elated to join this team
of distinguished leaders of our country who have played a significant role in
our democratic process.”
“I have come with many senators
and Members of Parliament whom we work with as a way of showing solidarity to
this team.”
“I want to give my commitment to
the almighty and our supporters who are many, they are in millions, that we are
part of team and we will walk this journey together to liberate this country,
and we shall make whatever sacrifices necessary to make sure William Ruto is a
one term president,” Gachagua said.
Gachagua affirmed support
to the opposition team led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka just days after
he reunited with Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua who is planning to unveil
the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) in February.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments