GACHAGUA says RUTO is supporting RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid because he is cornered – He knows his goose is cooked!





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that President William Ruto is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson as a survival tactic during the 2027 presidential election.

According to Gachagua, the president is fervently praying for ODM leader Raila Odinga to win the African Union Commission chairperson election slated for February.

Gachagua stated that Ruto hopes to inherit Raila's voting bloc given he has lost four million votes in the Mt Kenya region following their unceremonious divorce.

However, Gachagua argued that even with Raila's backing, Ruto would still lose the 2027 presidential race given regions that voted for the Azimio leader such as Ukambani, Kisii and Western would support an opposition candidate.

"Why he (Ruto) is annoyed is because 47% of his support (4 million votes) are gone.

"He believes that if Raila goes to the AU, he can inherit his votes.

"He forgets that the ones Raila got from Wiper are not there, the one for Mulembe is not there, and the one for Kisii is not there, I can tell you for free, this guy is stuck.

"He is cornered; our job is very easy, it is to stay together and unite our people," Gachagua stated.

According to Gachagua, the opposition has enough numbers to defeat Ruto in the upcoming election.

