RAILA is our biggest enemy and we should not allow him to come back and confuse us again – SALASYA now prays for BABA to get the AU job





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being the number one enemy of the Kenyan people.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters, Salasya criticized Raila, expressing hope that he secures the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship position to keep him away from Kenyan politics.

The outspoken first-term legislator voiced his dissatisfaction with ODM’s recent political moves, particularly its alignment with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

Salasya expressed his frustration over ODM members speaking at a recent event hosted by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

At the same time, Salasya advised opposition figures against allowing ODM leaders to discuss their party during such gatherings.

“Politics has a lot of confusion. If I were a minister there, I would have grabbed the microphone from them. You can’t come to our meeting and start talking about ODM matters.

"That thing has hurt me, I haven’t slept,” Salasya said.

“I want to ask Kenyans, don’t let the enemy come and confuse you.

"That person comes to talk about ODM in your party yet we have already buried ODM.

"I’ve just said on the radio where I came from, I told them I’m praying for Raila Odinga to get that chairman position he’s seeking so that he doesn’t come to confuse us Kenyans.”

The DAP-K event attracted significant political figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.