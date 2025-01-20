Homa Bay Governor GLADYS WANGA’s husband gets a lucrative job in RUTO‘s government – It is time for LUOs to ‘eat’.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed the husband of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga to a prominent position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated January 18, Ruto appointed George Wanga to be the non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

George will hold the post for three years, effective from the gazettement day.

Some of the president's loyalists were also rewarded with posts in the same notice.

Ruto appointed former Gender Cabinet secretary Aisha Jumwa as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board for three years, effective January 17, 2025.

The president revoked the appointment of Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed, who previously held the post.

Kolosh was reassigned to the Kenya Maritime Authority, where he will serve for three years as the non-executive chairperson of the agency's board of directors.

Former Nairobi woman representative aspirant Millicent Omanga was appointed to Kenya Shipyards Limited as a member of the board of directors for three years.

Omanga's appointment was sanctioned by Defence CS Soipan Tuya.

