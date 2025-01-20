RUTO’s government is rotten to the core as UDA Senator ALLAN CHESANG exposes it badly - Look! We don’t have a country

Monday, January 20, 2025 – Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has exposed the deep-rooted corruption in the government of President William Ruto.
Speaking during an
interdenominational prayer service at Cheptais Boys High School in Trans Nzoia
County on Sunday, an event attended by the Head of State, Chesang claimed there
was too much corruption at Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO).
Chesang alleged that AGPO has
failed to benefit thousands of Kenyan youth as intended, citing corruption as
the primary obstacle.
As a result, he asked President
William Ruto to establish a task force to investigate the AGPO over claims of
bribery and fraud.
''Your Excellency, you should
create for us just a single task force for investigating Access to
Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) in this your government,'' Chesang
urged.
According to the youthful
Senator, some people at AGPO have been taking advantage of the youth, women,
and people living with disabilities (PWDs) by using their ID cards to register
companies.
AGPO, a Kenyan government
initiative designed to empower marginalized groups including women, youth, and
persons with disabilities (PWDs) by granting them access to government
procurement and tenders, has been under public scrutiny regarding its
effectiveness in improving the livelihoods of the youth.
The lawmaker further noted that
since the program's launch in 2013 by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and his
Deputy William Ruto, its primary objective remains unfulfilled.
Additionally, Chesang advocated
for the establishment of a task force to investigate the authority's
operations, asserting that it could be a key step toward addressing the mystery
of youth unemployment.
