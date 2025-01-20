RUTO’s government is rotten to the core as UDA Senator ALLAN CHESANG exposes it badly - Look! We don’t have a country





Monday, January 20, 2025 – Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has exposed the deep-rooted corruption in the government of President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Cheptais Boys High School in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday, an event attended by the Head of State, Chesang claimed there was too much corruption at Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO).

Chesang alleged that AGPO has failed to benefit thousands of Kenyan youth as intended, citing corruption as the primary obstacle.

As a result, he asked President William Ruto to establish a task force to investigate the AGPO over claims of bribery and fraud.

''Your Excellency, you should create for us just a single task force for investigating Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) in this your government,'' Chesang urged.

According to the youthful Senator, some people at AGPO have been taking advantage of the youth, women, and people living with disabilities (PWDs) by using their ID cards to register companies.

AGPO, a Kenyan government initiative designed to empower marginalized groups including women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) by granting them access to government procurement and tenders, has been under public scrutiny regarding its effectiveness in improving the livelihoods of the youth.

The lawmaker further noted that since the program's launch in 2013 by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, its primary objective remains unfulfilled.

Additionally, Chesang advocated for the establishment of a task force to investigate the authority's operations, asserting that it could be a key step toward addressing the mystery of youth unemployment.

