Has RUTO stopped supporting RAILA’s AUC Chairmanship bid? MUSEVENI raises suspicion with his bombshell in Siaya





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has exuded confidence that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will become the next African Union Commission Chairman.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival 2024 in Siaya County yesterday, Museveni revealed Uganda will fully support Raila's candidature for the AUC position.

However, he has challenged Raila to help African leaders mobilise support for development purposes once he is elected.

He urged Baba to ensure that he helped the regional leaders brainstorm on how they could best transform Africa.

"We're supporting the candidature of Raila for AUC chairmanship. He will help us to do mobilisation and brainstorming, but the real power is with us here," Museveni explained.

However, Museveni cautioned that Raila's success in the upcoming elections will be entirely dependent on how the government supports him.

His sentiments, however, are likely to raise debates as to whether the support Raila is getting from the government has dwindled.

"Those in power (senators, governors, MPs) can decide whether to move or not. For him, he can talk he's like a preacher, like John the Baptist," he added.

Speaking at the same event, President William Ruto, however, maintained that Kenya is hopeful that Raila will land the seat when the elections will be conducted in February.

Ruto revealed that before Kenya flouted the idea of supporting Raila, they jointly sought the advice of the Ugandan leader, who helped them reach a consensus with other East African heads to support him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST