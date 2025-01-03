UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI puts GACHAGUA in a tight spot over the ongoing abductions – Look!





Friday, January 3, 2025 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is under pressure to substantiate his claims regarding the ongoing abductions.

Gachagua had sensationally claimed that the abductions were a coordinated way by President William Ruto’s government to silence his critics.

According to Gachagua, the abductions squad was led by a man known as Abel, a relative of a senior government official.

“There is a unit that is not under the command of the IG of Police. There is a building in Nairobi on the 21st floor at the city centre, where the unit is operating from, led by a certain Mr. Abel. Abel is a cousin to a very senior official in this government,” Gachagua claimed.

“And if this unit is not dismantled we will be giving the name of the building and the full names of that officer and his cousin. Your guess is as good as mine as to who is the commander of that unit."

However, in a statement, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni challenged Gachagua to substantiate his claims regarding the recent abductions.

He called on the former DP to make public all information he knew about the abductions.

He opined that Gachagua was trivializing the abductions yet it was a sensitive matter.

Kioni cautioned that such a move would erode public trust among Kenyans even as families wait for their relatives to be released.

"His statements about revealing those involved, without following through with actionable disclosures, are both irresponsible and a slap in the face to the families suffering from these tragedies," read the statement in part.

"This is not a game, nor a platform for empty rhetoric. Either he provides the nation with concrete information or refrains from making misleading statements.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.