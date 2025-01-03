UHURU’s man JEREMIAH KIONI puts GACHAGUA in a tight spot over the ongoing abductions – Look!

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is under pressure to substantiate his claims regarding the ongoing abductions.
Gachagua had sensationally
claimed that the abductions were a coordinated way by President William Ruto’s
government to silence his critics.
According to Gachagua, the
abductions squad was led by a man known as Abel, a relative of a senior
government official.
“There is a unit that is not
under the command of the IG of Police. There is a building in Nairobi on the
21st floor at the city centre, where the unit is operating from, led by a
certain Mr. Abel. Abel is a cousin to a very senior official in this
government,” Gachagua claimed.
“And if this unit is not
dismantled we will be giving the name of the building and the full names of
that officer and his cousin. Your guess is as good as mine as to who is the
commander of that unit."
However, in a
statement, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni challenged Gachagua to
substantiate his claims regarding the recent abductions.
He called on the former DP to
make public all information he knew about the abductions.
He opined that Gachagua was
trivializing the abductions yet it was a sensitive matter.
Kioni cautioned that such a move
would erode public trust among Kenyans even as families wait for their
relatives to be released.
"His statements about
revealing those involved, without following through with actionable
disclosures, are both irresponsible and a slap in the face to the families
suffering from these tragedies," read the statement in part.
"This is not a game, nor a
platform for empty rhetoric. Either he provides the nation with concrete
information or refrains from making misleading statements.”
