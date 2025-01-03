RUTO says he consulted MUSEVENI before naming RAILA ODINGA as Kenya's AUC Chairperson candidate





Friday, January 3, 2025 - President William Ruto revealed that he consulted Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni before nominating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Kenya's candidate for the African Union Commission chair position.

Speaking on Thursday, during the Piny Luo cultural festival in Siaya county, Ruto said he sought Museveni's advice on Raila's AUC candidacy, stating that the Ugandan leader is regarded as the elder of the East African region.

“Before we rolled out his candidature, we met with Mzee Yoweri Museveni as the elder of the region and spoke to the others," Ruto stated.

The Head of State confirmed that after consulting with Museveni and other regional heads of state, they collectively agreed that Raila Odinga was the right choice for the AUC chair from the East African region.

He expressed confidence that Raila will secure the highly contested AUC seat and positive change to Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST