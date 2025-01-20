Hapa mumeenda sana! Pastor NG’ANG’A defends RUTO as he warns Gen Zs against depicting him in a coffin

Monday, January 20, 2025 - Neno Evangelism Church founder Pastor James Ng'ang'a has warned young people against making fun of leaders online.
In a statement yesterday, the
man of God condemned the use of artificial intelligence to generate photos of
President William Ruto and other leaders in the coffins.
The young people, especially the
Gen Zs, are expressing their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto's
government by creating and sharing photos of him in a coffin; something that
has not gone down well with Ng’ang’a.
He has since denounced
AI-generated imagery of a king's coffin and cautioned a content creator against
using his voice for comedic purposes.
"I'm hurt. I'm not happy.
Some things are spiritual, so we can pray and help those children.”
“I also remember that young
content creator who usually wears a sufuria on his head while creating content
using my sound.”
“I had given a warning. I had
said that some things are not good. I don't support generating an AI image of
the king in a coffin.”
“Young people, you must think
twice. You can't ruin my name. A name that I built while in prison," he
said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
