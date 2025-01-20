Hapa mumeenda sana! Pastor NG’ANG’A defends RUTO as he warns Gen Zs against depicting him in a coffin





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Neno Evangelism Church founder Pastor James Ng'ang'a has warned young people against making fun of leaders online.

In a statement yesterday, the man of God condemned the use of artificial intelligence to generate photos of President William Ruto and other leaders in the coffins.

The young people, especially the Gen Zs, are expressing their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto's government by creating and sharing photos of him in a coffin; something that has not gone down well with Ng’ang’a.

He has since denounced AI-generated imagery of a king's coffin and cautioned a content creator against using his voice for comedic purposes.

"I'm hurt. I'm not happy. Some things are spiritual, so we can pray and help those children.”

“I also remember that young content creator who usually wears a sufuria on his head while creating content using my sound.”

“I had given a warning. I had said that some things are not good. I don't support generating an AI image of the king in a coffin.”

“Young people, you must think twice. You can't ruin my name. A name that I built while in prison," he said.

