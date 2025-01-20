DP KITHURE KINDIKI may never set foot in Mt. Kenya again as Governors KAHIGA and NJUKI set him up – Look!





Monday, January 20, 2025 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki may find it difficult to navigate through the Mt. Kenya region going forward.

This is after two Mt. Kenya governors appeared to set him up against the residents, accusing him of abandoning the region.

Speaking over the weekend, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki faulted Kindiki over what they termed as leaving the mountain behind and prioritizing the rest of Kenya.

They urged Kindiki to embark on uniting the mountain first instead of being President William Ruto’s stooge and doing as directed.

“Muthomi Njuki go and tell Kindiki to stop being afraid. He has not even come home in fear of being impeached. Did Gachagua die since he was impeached?” Kahiga quipped.

“He has never come home because he has been asked not to come to the mountain because his job is to unite Kenyans. How can you unite Kenya when you have not united your home?”

Ending his impassioned speech, Kahiga spoke to the deputy president directly, imploring him to break the shackles holding him back and visit the region with his head held high.

Echoing his remarks, Governor Njuki rained jabs at DP Kindiki stating that Tharaka Nithi had yet to reap any benefits despite producing a second-in-command.

“We are happy we got a Deputy President but that cannot be enough. We want the right to development promised during the campaigns to be achieved,” he stated.

Since resuming office in October last year, Kindiki has received mixed reception in the region with a section still rooting for the impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua.

However, Kindiki prominently avoided any public politicking in his few visits to the region, choosing to instead, further the government agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.