DP KITHURE KINDIKI may never set foot in Mt. Kenya again as Governors KAHIGA and NJUKI set him up – Look!

Monday, January 20, 2025 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki may find it difficult to navigate through the Mt. Kenya region going forward.
This is after two Mt. Kenya
governors appeared to set him up against the residents, accusing him of
abandoning the region.
Speaking over the weekend, Nyeri
Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki faulted Kindiki over
what they termed as leaving the mountain behind and prioritizing the rest of
Kenya.
They urged Kindiki to embark on
uniting the mountain first instead of being President William Ruto’s stooge and
doing as directed.
“Muthomi Njuki go and tell
Kindiki to stop being afraid. He has not even come home in fear of being
impeached. Did Gachagua die since he was impeached?” Kahiga quipped.
“He has never come home because
he has been asked not to come to the mountain because his job is to unite
Kenyans. How can you unite Kenya when you have not united your home?”
Ending his impassioned speech,
Kahiga spoke to the deputy president directly, imploring him to break the
shackles holding him back and visit the region with his head held high.
Echoing his remarks, Governor
Njuki rained jabs at DP Kindiki stating that Tharaka Nithi had yet to reap any
benefits despite producing a second-in-command.
“We are happy we got a Deputy
President but that cannot be enough. We want the right to development promised
during the campaigns to be achieved,” he stated.
Since resuming office in October
last year, Kindiki has received mixed reception in the region with a section
still rooting for the impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua.
However, Kindiki prominently
avoided any public politicking in his few visits to the region, choosing to
instead, further the government agenda.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
