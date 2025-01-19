Sharpshooter: Meet the elite police officer feared by bandits in the North Rift - He has been deployed to Haiti (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - An elite police officer who has been instrumental in eradicating banditry in the North Rift is among the police officers deployed to Haiti by the government to fight criminal gangs.

The cop identified as Salah is among the best marksmen in the highly-trained Rapid Response Unit (RDU).

Bandits in the North Rift reportedly fear him because of his shooting skills.

The government has deployed 217 more police officers to Haiti as part of a multinational force to curb gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

The police officers departed from Kenya on Friday.

Below are photos of the elite cop.

