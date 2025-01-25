GRACE NJOKI now reveals what police did to her after arresting her in hospital for storming CS BARASA’s presser and exposing SHA failures





Saturday, January 25, 2025 – Grace Njoki, 61, has opened up about what she went through at the hands of the police after being arrested on Thursday for storming Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa’s presser on Monday and exposing failures by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Addressing journalists yesterday moments after being released on a Ksh10,000 bail, Njoki accused the police of violating her rights by arresting her without a reason.

While narrating the tribulation she underwent at the hands of the officers, Njoki claimed that she was arrested while seeking treatment at Ladnan Hospital in Nairobi.

She recalled sitting in the hospital room when she spotted a mysterious man trailing her. She revealed that the man had followed her from Kenyatta Hospital to Ladnan Hospital.

According to Njoki, moments after spotting the man, two people, a man and a woman approached her and told her to surrender or face arrest.

“I asked them why they were arresting me and where they were taking me but they refused to tell me.

"They told me they were not arresting me,” Njoki narrated.

Upon realising the well-orchestrated scheme to apprehend her, Njoki disclosed that she immediately informed her son and husband about the incident.

However, the armed officers quickly took away her phone and barred her from reaching out to any of her family members and her lawyers.

Njoki said that despite attempts by health workers in the hospital to intervene, about 20 police officers she claimed were from Pangani Police Station forcefully took her away.

“I was carried away by force out of the hospital where I had gone to receive treatment. I was dragged, pinched and bullied. All through they never told me the reason for the arrest,” Njoki lamented.

“They insisted that I should write a statement but they had not told me anything. All through that time, I felt threatened because I suffered from a heart attack.”

Njoki revealed that after the arrest, the officers took her to three different buildings before being taken to Capital Hill Police Station, where she spent the night awaiting her arraignment.

