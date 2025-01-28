ICT Cabinet Secretary WILLIAM KABOGO speaks on UHURU's role in his appointment to RUTO's Cabinet.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta played a role in his appointment.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday evening, Kabogo clarified that his appointment was not connected to the December 9, 2024, meeting between Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto in Ichaweri, Kiambu County.

Kabogo argued that just because his nomination came after Uhuru hosted Ruto, does not mean that the former president influenced it.

Kabogo further affirmed that he has not communicated with the former president for some time.

"I don’t know. Kenya is a vibrant nation with rumours, people just make up things.

"It came just after the visit of the President to Ichaweri.

"I am telling you that I am 100% sure that it had nothing to do with that visit.

However, the Cabinet Secretary revealed that he received a phone call from the Head of State, who mentioned working on something but did not provide any details.

He added that he was surprised when the president nominated him to the Cabinet following their brief phone conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.