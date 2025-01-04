Treasury CS JOHN MBADI absolves RUTO as he blames UHURU over the mess on our roads – Look!





Saturday, January 3, 2025 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has absolved President William Ruto and his government from the blame over the traffic snarl-up on major highways in the country.

This is after he blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the mess on our roads.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Mama Anne Nanyama, Mbadi criticized key infrastructure projects undertaken during Uhuru's leadership, following severe congestion experienced as Kenyans traveled home for Christmas.

Mbadi questioned how decisions to fund key infrastructural projects were arrived at under the previous regimes.

According to the CS, as a result of the mishaps in the fiscal decisions, the current government has been forced to carry the blame.

Mbadi questioned the fiscal viability of constructing some highways leading to some parts of the country while leaving out some that, in his eyes, offer better rewards. He, however, did not mention the roads by name.

In what might be viewed as throwing a jab at the previous regime under the leadership of Uhuru, the CS lashed out at the critics of the current government's financial struggles.

According to the CS, the issue of Kenyans still finding it hard to enjoy the ripple effects of a stabilizing economy cannot be solely blamed on the current regime.

Mbadi has also opened up on why a majority of Kenyans are still suffering from the tough economic situation despite the government assurances that the economy has stabilized.

''If we are complaining about the bad economy, it is because of two reasons. Number one is the public debt, and two is because of the pending bills. Are you telling us that all these came when Ruto was the President?'' questioned Mbadi while lashing out at the government critics.

''Why have we forgotten how we arrived here? Why are we blaming Ruto for fixing a problem that was created?

The Kenyan DAILY POST