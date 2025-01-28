GACHAGUA now reveals how furious FAROUK KIBET scolded him on phone over the controversial Adani deal





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again revealed more intricate details from his tenure as the second-in-command.

Speaking during the launch of the new offices of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), Gachagua revealed that amongst his roles was defending Kenya Kwanza projects, especially the ones receiving public backlash.

He recalled receiving a phone call from President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, questioning his silence on the controversial Adani deal.

"He was telling me to go and defend the Adani Deal. I was at a funeral with Wamalwa and Onyonka when he (Onyonka) called out the government for the deal.

"I just sat, listening but did not even nod because I was still in office. When I stood up, I did not respond," he narrated.

"Later on, one of the President's PAs (Farouk Kibet), a standard six drop-out, called me furiously asking what type of a DP I was for not defending the Adani deal after Onyonka's speech.

"I told him 'I cannot answer you. Tell your boss to call me.' So the President called me and I told him I could not defend the deal because it was shrouded in corruption."

Gachagua said that was one of the reasons why he was labelled incompetent, for reportedly not defending government projects which he deemed as corrupt.

According to Gachagua, the entire government was riddled with shady deals that he was unable to defend.

In his impassioned speech, Gachagua described Kenya's State House as the most corrupt institution in the country, where corrupt individuals flock to strike deals with the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.