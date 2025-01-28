GACHAGUA faults a poll that ranked RUTO as the second-most corrupt leader in the world after BASHAR AL ASSAD - He should’ve been number one.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued his attacks on President William Ruto, who supervised his impeachment in October last year.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters in Karen, an event attended by leaders like Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Gachagua expressed his discontent with Ruto's leadership and policies.

Gachagua took issue with Ruto, labeling him corrupt and incompetent, asserting that the president lacks the moral authority to condemn such vices.

He also dismissed a recent global opinion poll that ranked Ruto as the second-most corrupt leader worldwide.

In a sarcastic jab, Gachagua claimed that Ruto was "rigged" and should have been ranked as the most corrupt leader globally.

"William Ruto, do you have the moral authority to talk about corruption?

"We sympathise with you because recently there was an opinion poll on the most corrupt person in the world.

"We are unhappy that you were rigged; instead of being number one, they gave you number two," Gachagua said.

The former Mathira MP also accused State House Nairobi of being a hub for corrupt activities, claiming that his fallout with Ruto arose from his refusal to condone corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.