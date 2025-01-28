GACHAGUA now exposes how RUTO and his allies are stealing billions from Kenyans in the Affordable Housing projects – Look! This is the worst fraud ever

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing programme as the biggest scam of the century.
Speaking in Nairobi during the opening of the DAP-K
party headquarters yesterday, Gachagua exposed how Ruto and his close allies are
minting billions by doing business in the Affordable House scheme.
According to Gachagua, Ruto and his friends
are the ones supplying construction materials for the projects.
The former DP stated that the programme was
coined to benefit those close to the president, describing it as the worst
fraud.
He added that contractors were being forced to
purchase the construction materials from specific companies that have ties with
the officials.
"If you look at the Affordable Housing
Programme, it is the worst fraud against the people of Kenya and it is good
that I tell the country," the former DP claimed.
"It has nothing to do with housing. It is
business. If you want to build a house, you must go and sign a contract with
companies that will sell the cement, steel, and iron sheets, and people behind
those companies are at State House."
He therefore asserted that should a new
government be elected in 2027, the programme needed to shut down.
The Affordable Housing programme in the Kenya
Kwanza administration was introduced after the introduction of the Housing
Levy.
