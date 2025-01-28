GACHAGUA now exposes how RUTO and his allies are stealing billions from Kenyans in the Affordable Housing projects – Look! This is the worst fraud ever





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing programme as the biggest scam of the century.

Speaking in Nairobi during the opening of the DAP-K party headquarters yesterday, Gachagua exposed how Ruto and his close allies are minting billions by doing business in the Affordable House scheme.

According to Gachagua, Ruto and his friends are the ones supplying construction materials for the projects.

The former DP stated that the programme was coined to benefit those close to the president, describing it as the worst fraud.

He added that contractors were being forced to purchase the construction materials from specific companies that have ties with the officials.

"If you look at the Affordable Housing Programme, it is the worst fraud against the people of Kenya and it is good that I tell the country," the former DP claimed.

"It has nothing to do with housing. It is business. If you want to build a house, you must go and sign a contract with companies that will sell the cement, steel, and iron sheets, and people behind those companies are at State House."

He therefore asserted that should a new government be elected in 2027, the programme needed to shut down.

The Affordable Housing programme in the Kenya Kwanza administration was introduced after the introduction of the Housing Levy.

