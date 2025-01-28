MATIANGI to quit World Bank job and concentrate on his presidential bid to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has announced that he will quit his job at the World Bank to focus on his 2027 presidential bid.

Jubilee Party, under the stewardship of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has fronted Matiang’i as the party’s presidential flagbearer in 2027.

On Monday, during the launch of the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya office in Karen, Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka revealed that the former Interior CS had informed him he would soon leave his job in the United States and return to Kenya to focus on politics.

“Yesterday Fred Matiang’i called me from where he is working for the World Bank in Latin America.

"He has decided to leave the job and come back to Kenya to join our brothers,” Onyonka said.

The Kisii senator stated that Matiang’i plans to hold talks with other opposition leaders, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, before deciding which alliance he will join to contest the top seat.

