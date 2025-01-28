KIONI now reveals why UHURU and his Jubilee picked MATIANG’I to challenge RUTO for the presidency in 2027





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed the real reason former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party settled on the no-nonsense former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni attributed the selection of Matiang'i as the man to challenge President William Ruto for the presidency in 2027 to his track record and work ethic.

Kioni stated that the former CS was one of the top performers in Uhuru’s administration.

He noted that Matiang'i was instrumental in overseeing the government's operations when Uhuru fell out with President William Ruto.

Therefore, the SG noted that Matiang'i was the best candidate to solve the current challenges in government.

"When Uhuru was running the country and Ruto decided to go back to the rooftop to campaign, the person who was left deputizing Uhuru was Matiang'i," Kioni stated.

"He was the one chairing the cabinet subcommittees. I remember when I once went there with the leadership of Nyandarua. Whatever we wanted done, was done in that in that boardroom. That is the kind of person we want to come back and manage this country."

Besides, he asserted that there was no better candidate to challenge Ruto in the next polls.

"I would like for somebody to put another name on the table that is better than his," he remarked.

"Parties are also able to mobilise better when they have a presidential candidate."

