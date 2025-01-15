From a frustrated Kenyan actor to a thriving US NAVY Sailor – Actor PAUL OGOLA opens up on quitting acting for the US Military (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Kenyan actor Paul Ogola, renowned for his role in Netflix’s Sense8, has disclosed that frustrations within Kenya’s film industry drove him to quit acting and join the US Navy.

Ogola, a two-time International Kalasha Film and TV Awards nominee, is now a US Navy sailor, having graduated top of his class in 2022 and earning the prestigious Military Excellence Award (MEA).

Ogola’s acting journey began in 2012 with Nairobi Half-Life, the first Kenyan film submitted to the Academy Awards.

He later featured in notable productions like Sense8, Kati Kati, and Crime and Justice.

However, despite his success, the Kenyan film industry's challenges dimmed his passion.

“I always wanted to showcase my skills at the highest level,” Ogola shared. “When Kenya couldn’t provide that, I sought opportunities elsewhere.”





The cancellation of Sense8 in 2018 marked a turning point.

He was invited to the US for post-production work where he gained insights into international standards but found little support back home.

Frustrated by constant hurdles, he applied for a Special Category Permanent Visa, which is granted to individuals with extraordinary merit and was approved.

In 2020, amidst the pandemic, he completed his last Kenyan project, Crime and Justice, before relocating to start his journey with the US Navy.

Though thriving in his new role, Ogola remains nostalgic. “Acting is my first love. If Kenya’s industry had been more supportive, I’d never have left,” he reflects.

Today, Ogola is at peace, having found purpose beyond Kenya’s limiting creative industry.

