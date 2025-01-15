Don’t let anyone bully you into marrying a poor man - LADY advises other ladies







Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - A US-based African woman, Princess Ada, has advised women to not let themselves be bullied into marrying poor men.

The mother of two stated this on Sunday while reacting to the criticisms over her previous post advising ladies to focus on marrying rich men.

“I heard they are dr@gging me for this post! My ladies, this 2025 don’t let anyone b00ley you into marrying p00r man o, they wii not suffer p0verty with you,” she wrote.

"If you are very young and looking to marry a man in his 20s, even if he is not r!ch yet, make sure he is ambitious and desire to be r!ch someday. Not dreamer o!!! Ambitious as in you can see him working hard towards it not just talking cos those ones that are always talking about making it without doing the work, they may be fr@dusters or future fr@udsters.

"If you are my age or looking to marry men in their 30s and 40s and up, my dear make sure you see signs of success & wealth and confirm that he has the mindset to provide for you and take care of you financially as his wife before you marry any man.

“Life is hard, Marriage is hard and m0ney is needed to enjoy this life. Yes of course make your own money, but make it you goal to marry a man that will make money for you too. Let she who have ears hear.”