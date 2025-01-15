Is MARIA WAVINYA denouncing her husband KHALIF KAIRO who is battling fraud charges? – Her latest move has left Kenyans talking (LOOK)







Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, famously known as “Khalif Kairo,” landed in hot water after being arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, January 13th.

Kairo is accused of defrauding two clients of Sh2.1 million and Sh2.9 million in botched vehicle importation deals.

Adding spice to the courtroom drama was the conspicuous absence of his wife, Wavinya Maria, which set tongues wagging and fueled speculation about the state of their marriage.

Social media has been buzzing with theories after netizens noticed that Wavinya has wiped her Instagram and TikTok accounts clean of any photos with Kairo.

She has also paused all social media activity since the scandal broke, sparking questions about whether she’s deliberately distancing herself from her embattled husband.

The couple’s whirlwind romance had captivated many, with Kairo publicly declaring Wavinya as “the one” just months ago and frequently gushing about her simplicity.

However, the once-adoring and awe-inspiring posts have now vanished.

Netizens are speculating that Wavinya’s social media purge is a move to protect her image amid the scandal while others are questioning whether her love for Kairo was ever as genuine as portrayed …at least until she breaks her silence and clears the air.

For now, the public remains glued to this unfolding drama, waiting for Wavinya to break her silence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.