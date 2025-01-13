I have been with him and I know him - GACHAGUA exposes RUTO further as he reveals his dirty secrets.

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of perpetuating immorality among leaders.
In a statement, Gachagua accused Ruto of
treating Kenyans to double standards.
He wondered why the president seemed bothered
about the moral conduct of the Kenyan children while failing to tame the
tongues of the politicians loyal to him.
According to Gachagua, outspoken politicians
who accompany Ruto to rallies are always instructed by him to hurl insults at
those deemed government critics.
"Don't blame those leaders. I have stayed
with the president, and I know him. When you see those politicians insulting
people, the president laughs behind them. He is always the one who sends
them," said Gachagua.
He accused the president of stewarding a team
of politicians who accuse Kenyans on a daily.
He told Ruto not to expect decency from
Kenyans, yet those in his circles talk down on Kenyans.
"He (Ruto) should not complain about
insults. He is the one who started. He abused Uhuru Kenyatta, a drunkard,
called Raila Odinga a witch; now he is sending his MPs to abuse Kenyans; they
are the ones who have taught young Kenyans how to insult," he said.
He petitioned the president to stop the
abductions of Kenyans over such frivolous matters as cartoons and AI photos
ridiculing some of the government leaders.
