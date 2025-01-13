I have been with him and I know him - GACHAGUA exposes RUTO further as he reveals his dirty secrets.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of perpetuating immorality among leaders.

In a statement, Gachagua accused Ruto of treating Kenyans to double standards.

He wondered why the president seemed bothered about the moral conduct of the Kenyan children while failing to tame the tongues of the politicians loyal to him.

According to Gachagua, outspoken politicians who accompany Ruto to rallies are always instructed by him to hurl insults at those deemed government critics.

"Don't blame those leaders. I have stayed with the president, and I know him. When you see those politicians insulting people, the president laughs behind them. He is always the one who sends them," said Gachagua.

He accused the president of stewarding a team of politicians who accuse Kenyans on a daily.

He told Ruto not to expect decency from Kenyans, yet those in his circles talk down on Kenyans.

"He (Ruto) should not complain about insults. He is the one who started. He abused Uhuru Kenyatta, a drunkard, called Raila Odinga a witch; now he is sending his MPs to abuse Kenyans; they are the ones who have taught young Kenyans how to insult," he said.

He petitioned the president to stop the abductions of Kenyans over such frivolous matters as cartoons and AI photos ridiculing some of the government leaders.

