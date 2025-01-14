I regret urging you to vote for RUTO in 2022 – MALALA seeks forgiveness from LUHYAs





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Former Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala has asked for forgiveness from the Luhya community for urging them to vote for President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election

Speaking at the burial of former Kabras South MCA, the late Samson Taali, in Malava Constituency, Malala admitted that supporting the president’s bottom-up agenda was a mistake, claiming he had been misled into believing the promises were genuine

“It would be wrong for me not to say this: in 2022, I campaigned for the president, and you gave me your vote. It would also be wrong for me to come here and not ask for forgiveness,” Malala, who is also a former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, stated.

“For the president's votes, we threw them away. I was deceived. Please forgive me. I was told to speak about the bottom-up agenda, believing it was the truth. But it turns out

“I was misled. I’ve parted ways with him now,” he added.

He emphasised that it was too early for leaders to shift their focus away from serving their constituents.

"It's too early for elected leaders to start 2027 campaigns at the expense of service delivery on the mandate given to them by Kenyan voters," Malalah stated, stressing the importance of leaders upholding their commitments to the people who elected them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.