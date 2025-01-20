Mt. Kenya is overrated! MP DAN WANYAMA tells RUTO what he must do to win the 2027 election without Kikuyus.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama has urged President William Ruto to shift focus to the Western Kenya region following the growing rebellion in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during the Interdenominational Prayers held at Cheptais Boys’ High School in Bungoma County yesterday, Wanyama told Ruto to stop climbing the already slippery mountain and explore Mt Elgon in the Western region, which he says is more stable.

He argued that the recent merger of Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ruto’s UDA is a move that will teach the larger Mt. Kenya region a lesson over what he termed as continued entitlement.

According to Wanyama, locking the Western region block will help Ruto secure re-election easily without the support of Mt. Kenya.

At the same time, the UDA legislator faulted former President Uhuru Kenyatta in what he termed as an effort to discredit Ruto’s regime, following his recent remarks in which he urged the Gen Zs to stand up and continue to fight for their rights.

“Kenya hii iko na makabila zaidi ya arubaini na mbili, lakini hatutakubali, and we are not going to accept for one tribe to think that they have a birth right to be at State House.

"Wanapoingia State House tunawapatia amani wanamaliza muhula wao, lakini kabila ingine ikiingia pale kazi yao ni kuchokora hata kama mambo yanaenda sawa. Rais mstaafu aliafanya kazi yake akamaliza, it cannot be business as usual. Ukishastaafu kaa nyumbani uone vitu zikiundwa.

“Hiyo mlima imeteleza na itateleza milele, na sisi tuko hapa na mlima ambayo ni imara. Na niombe wakubwa wangu ambao wako mebele yetu, ile Musalia Mudavadi amefanya ndo itakuwa kiboko ya hawa watu.

"Sisi wote tukiungana mahala moja nawaambia we will isolate them and it will be us against them, na mimi sina uoga kusema hiyo kwa sababu enough is enough,” Wanyamma stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.