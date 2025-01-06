Do not allow RUTO and his allies to intimidate you, keep exposing them – GACHAGUA incites NATEMBEYA after funeral fiasco





Monday, January 6, 2025 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has received overwhelming support from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for exposing President William Ruto’s government over abductions.

This comes a few days after Natembeya made bold remarks during Speaker Moses Wetangula’s mother’s funeral, urging Ruto to end the abductions of youths currently plaguing the nation.

Taking to social media, Gachagua lauded the Governor and urged him not to listen to naysayers and instead keep fighting for the residents of Trans Nzoia County.

“My dear brother Governor Natembeya, please do not let the court poets and masters of platitude distract you from the work you are doing of delivering to the people of Trans-Nzoia County,” he wrote.

“These Court Jesters are on the misguided assignment of providing comic relief to their master. And do not be cowed from speaking out on behalf of the people of Kenya when necessary.”

He further suggested that the backlash the Governor was facing was a result of the impact he was having by speaking the truth.

To this end, Gachagua urged Natembeya to keep up the good work and not be cowed by any “rants and tirades” being thrown at him.

“My prayer is that you will continue to do so, and to unite your people and protect their dignity and political pride,” he added.

“This unity, I assure you, will ensure that your people’s interests are always front and centre of the focus of any administration. May God continue to be with you.”

Natembeya made audacious remarks at the said burial to the President regarding the abductions that attracted a barrage of criticism from several other political leaders.

