Catholic Church will never let RUTO rest as Bishops call for immediate resignation of IG KANJA and DCI Boss AMIN over abductions

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Religious leaders have united in calling for the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohammed over the abductions of young people.
Speaking on separate occasions yesterday, the
clergy faulted security agencies for their silence over
abductions that have left the country reeling in fear and suspense as the
fate of some of the abductees remains unknown.
Led by Catholic Archbishop
Philip Anyolo, the church leaders warned the IG of the police and the DCI boss
to step up their measures and produce the abducted young people, or they should
resign immediately.
“The government should ensure
that the family of every Kenyan is protected so that we can have peaceful lives
in our society,” Catholic Archbishop Phillip Anyolo reasoned.
The men of the cloth also
condemned the abductions, terming them as backward and a violation of
fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya.
“As a church, we are appealing
for the government to produce the young people because the government has the
tools to research. And if there is a crime from any corner involving any
Kenyan, the government ought to provide dignity and all means possible to
secure that life,” Bishop Alfred Rotich stated.
In effect, the leaders want
security agencies to conduct thorough investigations and establish the
whereabouts of the abductees.
“We are, as a church, asking for
a full investigation and a detailed report as to who kidnapped these young people
and who killed them,” Evans Omollo, a church leader, demanded.
“Failure to provide that
information to the Kenyan people, we ask the inspector general of police to
resign from his role,” he added.
