PETER KALUMA changes tune on the ongoing abductions as he now blames RUTO’s Gov’t – Look!

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has had a change of heart regarding the ongoing abductions.
This is after he started blaming
President William Ruto’s government for the abductions contrary to his earlier
stance.
He petitioned the police to take
action on the recent spate of abductions.
Recently, Kaluma and others in the ODM party - now supporting President William Ruto's broad-based administration - suggested that the abductees were faking their disappearances.
The lawmaker is also on record
asserting that the abductees might have overstepped and flouted the
accountability demands even as they enjoyed their rights and freedoms.
However, Kaluma seemed to fault
the state law enforcers for failing to trace the abductees.
The MP noted that the failure of
the state to apprehend and prosecute the abductors was eroding the citizenry's
confidence in the country's security structure.
According to him, the government
exists to protect its civilians and their properties, now seeming to speak against
the string of forcible disappearances.
"All governments exist to
protect their citizens’ lives, persons and property. The police is the
government’s institution for this protection.”
“The failure by the police to find the abductees or to arrest and present a single person involved in those instances of open abductions recorded on camera risks complete erosion and irreversible loss of public confidence in the independent National Police Service and is outright unacceptable!
"What happened to the long arm of
government (read police)? The state security apparatus should investigate,
find, and produce the missing Kenyans quickly," he stated on X.
Recently, youths perceived as government critics have disappeared, leaving their families in distress.
This comes as the National Police Service (NPS), led by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, denied any involvement by state law enforcers in the forced disappearances.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
