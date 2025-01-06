PETER KALUMA changes tune on the ongoing abductions as he now blames RUTO’s Gov’t – Look!





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has had a change of heart regarding the ongoing abductions.

This is after he started blaming President William Ruto’s government for the abductions contrary to his earlier stance.

He petitioned the police to take action on the recent spate of abductions.

Recently, Kaluma and others in the ODM party - now supporting President William Ruto's broad-based administration - suggested that the abductees were faking their disappearances.

The lawmaker is also on record asserting that the abductees might have overstepped and flouted the accountability demands even as they enjoyed their rights and freedoms.

However, Kaluma seemed to fault the state law enforcers for failing to trace the abductees.

The MP noted that the failure of the state to apprehend and prosecute the abductors was eroding the citizenry's confidence in the country's security structure.

According to him, the government exists to protect its civilians and their properties, now seeming to speak against the string of forcible disappearances.

"All governments exist to protect their citizens’ lives, persons and property. The police is the government’s institution for this protection.”

“The failure by the police to find the abductees or to arrest and present a single person involved in those instances of open abductions recorded on camera risks complete erosion and irreversible loss of public confidence in the independent National Police Service and is outright unacceptable!

"What happened to the long arm of government (read police)? The state security apparatus should investigate, find, and produce the missing Kenyans quickly," he stated on X.

Recently, youths perceived as government critics have disappeared, leaving their families in distress.

This comes as the National Police Service (NPS), led by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, denied any involvement by state law enforcers in the forced disappearances.

