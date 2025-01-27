A motorist escapes an attack from armed thugs in Gachie at night and shares a VIDEO showing his damaged vehicle.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A motorist has raised an alarm over the rising insecurity along Red Hill Road after he escaped an attack from thugs in Gachie.

Narrating the ordeal on social media, the victim said he was driving from Gachie at night when thugs threw a huge stone to distract him and hit his car’s windscreen.

The thugs thought he would lose control of his vehicle or stop.

Luckily, he managed to speed off to a nearby petrol station.

He warned motorists to be alert when driving along the Red Hill road and the Southern Bypass, where thugs camp at night.

