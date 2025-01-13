DCI gives an update on the abduction of CS JUSTIN MUTURI’s son after he demanded answers from RUTO – Look!





Monday, January 13, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has responded to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who demanded answers from President William Ruto's government regarding the abduction of his son during the Gen Z protests in June last year.

In a letter to Muturi, the directorate said the case was before the DCI.

"The alleged case of abduction involving CS Justin Muturi's son is active before DCI Kilimani," DCI stated.

According to the Police Service, Muturi's son had recorded a statement with the DCI, and the case was still actively being pursued.

"Further to the Inspector General's update on cases of abductions dated January 6, 2025, the DCI takes note of today's sentiments by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management of Kenya Hon, Justin Bedan Muturi, when has expressed a sense of despair on the outcome of investigations on abductions," read part of the statement.

The National Police Service further called on CS Muturi and others with any information that would help in investigations over abductions to come out and record statements.

"We wish to invite CS Muturi and any other person with information on the incident to record a statement with DCI Kilimani," NPS shared.

"The DCI has so far opened several inquiry files that are at various stages of investigations, and the same will soon be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) upon conclusion of investigations."

The police stated that most of the abduction cases have been investigated and are awaiting to be presented to court.

At the same time, the Police assured the public that most of the abduction cases reported are in various stages of investigation awaiting prosecution.

