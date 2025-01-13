DCI gives an update on the abduction of CS JUSTIN MUTURI’s son after he demanded answers from RUTO – Look!

Monday, January 13, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has responded to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who demanded answers from President William Ruto's government regarding the abduction of his son during the Gen Z protests in June last year.
In a letter to Muturi, the
directorate said the case was before the DCI.
"The alleged case of
abduction involving CS Justin Muturi's son is active before DCI
Kilimani," DCI stated.
According to the Police Service,
Muturi's son had recorded a statement with the DCI, and the case was still
actively being pursued.
"Further to the Inspector
General's update on cases of abductions dated January 6, 2025, the DCI takes
note of today's sentiments by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service,
Performance and Delivery Management of Kenya Hon, Justin Bedan Muturi, when has
expressed a sense of despair on the outcome of investigations on
abductions," read part of the statement.
The National Police Service
further called on CS Muturi and others with any information that would help in
investigations over abductions to come out and record statements.
"We wish to invite CS
Muturi and any other person with information on the incident to record a
statement with DCI Kilimani," NPS shared.
"The DCI has so far opened
several inquiry files that are at various stages of investigations, and the
same will soon be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution
(DPP) upon conclusion of investigations."
The police stated that most
of the abduction cases have been investigated and are awaiting to be presented
to court.
At the same time, the Police
assured the public that most of the abduction cases reported are in various
stages of investigation awaiting prosecution.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments