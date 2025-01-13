Disgraced city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO speaks after spending two days at Capital Hill Police Station.





Monday, January 13, 2025 – Disgraced social media personality and car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui alias Khalif Kairo, has broken his silence after being arrested once again over allegations of defrauding a client.

Kairo was arrested after he allegedly failed to deliver a vehicle to a client who had already paid the full amount for the purchase.

Videos emerged on social media showing Kairo being detained at Capitol Hill Police Station on Saturday amid a confrontation with police officers.

Kairo is now a free man—after spending two days at Capital Hill Police Station—and has taken to social media to explain the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Read his post below.

I have spent the past two days in the capital hill police station as a guest of the state.

After my altercation on Saturday at Nairobi area police with a DCI officer plus a client who was hell-bent on humiliating me by secretly recording videos of the arrest and interrogation for circulation on the internet through paid bloggers.

I declined to “negotiate” a quick settlement as expected and instead insisted on being presented in court today.

I have endured significant harassment past few weeks and despite my insistence that we amicably sort issues using civil procedures, some well-connected clients have been using some DCI officers to frustrate me making it even more difficult for us to conduct business and address their issues which are civil in nature and backed by commercial agreements.

I am not a criminal but one of the many honest business owners in Kenya experiencing challenges due to tough economic times.

I will be presented in court at Milimani Lawcourts shortly. I appreciate the massive support, messages of hope, prayers, and goodwill I have received from the public.

May God bless you. I remain strong and committed to resolving any pending issues and I know that this is a phase we will overcome as a company.

