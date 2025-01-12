RUTO loses it as he admonishes Kenyans who have labeled RAILA a traitor and praying for him to lose the AUC Chairmanship bid.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has lambasted Kenyans who are praying for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to lose in the upcoming African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship elections.

Speaking at a Nairobi church yesterday, Ruto noted that it was out of order for the citizenry to stand against one of their own, pursuing a goal that will earn Kenyan respect on the international stage.

According to Ruto, Raila winning the vote would strategically benefit Kenya, asking those against the veteran politician's bid to change their view about him.

He therefore asked Kenyans to pray for Raila to emerge victorious in the vote.

"As you pray for our country, also remember our former prime minister, our friend and leader, Raila Odinga, in the AUC vote.”

“Pray for him because that position is not his but for the whole continent and ours as a country. I am shocked that Kenyans are praying against him.”

“What is your problem? You have not asked for the seat; you are not competing against him; what do you want from him? Please, let us be calm and have goodwill for Kenyans," Ruto said.

Ever since he opted to partner with Ruto under the broad-based government amid a civilian insurgence against the government, Raila irked the part of the citizenry that was pursuing good governance and fighting against oppressive tax laws.

They labeled him a traitor, accusing him of using revolutions to benefit himself.

Consequently, they launched a negative campaign against Raila, broadcasting his shortcomings locally in a bid to influence the African heads of state against him.

