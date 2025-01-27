ATWOLI speaks on using RUTO for his survival at COTU – Is this the reason he dumped RAILA like garbage after losing the 2022 election?





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has denied claims that he is supporting President William Ruto for his survival at the union.

This is after claims that Atwoli was in Ruto’s fold not because he believed in the latter's ideologies and agenda for the country but for his own survival.

In the run-up to the 2027 elections, the COTU boss fiercely castigated Ruto, saying he was not fit to lead the country.

Atwoli accused Ruto of many maladministration vices, including corruption.



However, he suddenly changed his stance after Ruto was sworn into office.

Responding to the allegation, Atwoli said that the analysis was done in bad faith.

He said his camaraderie with Ruto is based on the need to address the challenges workers face.

Atwoli said that in his capacity as the COTU Secretary General, he will continue engaging with successive governments for cooperation in improving the conditions of the Kenyan workers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.