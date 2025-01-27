State House in panic as MATIANG’I quits his plum job at World Bank to focus on toppling RUTO from office in 2027 after UHURU’s endorsement





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i means business as far as his 2027 presidential ambition is concerned.

This is after he quit his plum job at the World Bank to focus all his energies on toppling President William Ruto from State House come 2027.

This was revealed by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

Speaking during the launch of the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) offices, Onyonka revealed that Matiang’i would soon leave his position at the World Bank and return to Kenya.

“Yesterday Dr Fred Matiang’i called me from where he is working for the World Bank in Latin America. He has decided to leave the job and come back to Kenya to join our brothers,” Onyonka said.

“Secondly, he said that he has observed that many parties have mentioned him as a preferred member but he has asked them to wait so that he can come back home, speak with all our brothers first then decide the way forward.”

Onyonka also stated that Matiang’i expressed the desire to run for Presidency as an equal partner alongside other opposition leaders.

This message comes just a day after the Jubilee party seemingly endorsed the former Interior Cabinet Secretary as their 2027 presidential flagbearer.

In his address on Saturday, the Jubilee Party's Secretary-General announced that the party had decided to select Matiang’i as their presidential candidate for 2027.

"We, as the Jubilee Party, have our candidate, Fred Matiang'i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home," Kioni stated.

