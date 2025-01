Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A Ugandan pastor is trending after he was filmed in the streets of Kampala applying anointing oil to his brainwashed followers at a fee.

The cunning man of God camped along a busy street where his followers passed by to receive blessings.

He applied anointing oil on their foreheads and prayed for them at a fee.

The pastor made a killing.

Watch the video.