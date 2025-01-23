RUTO meets ATWOLI’s first wife JENNIFER KHAINJA - The COTU boss hosted the President at his village home (PHOTOs).







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - COTU boss Francis Atwoli and his family hosted President William Ruto for lunch at their Khwisero residence in Kakamega County during his development tour of Western Kenya.

Ruto was welcomed by Atwoli and his relatively unknown wife, Jennifer Khainja, who prefers to stay out of the public limelight

Sharing the photos on social media, Atwoli thanked the President for honouring the invite.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E @WilliamsRuto being officially received by Dr. Francis Atwoli and his family at their Khwisero residence in Kakamega County.

"This follows a successful and impactful development tour of Western Kenya.

"Thank you, your Excellency, for visiting and sharing a meal with us,’’ Atwoli wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.