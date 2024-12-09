Woman surrenders to the police after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Siaya.





Monday, December 9, 2024 - A 28-year-old woman is in custody at Siaya Police Station after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Mur-Ng’iya sub-location, Siaya County, on Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Vivian Akoth, is accused of attacking and fatally wounding her 35-year-old boyfriend, Charlton Obare, during a confrontation reportedly sparked by suspicions of infidelity.

Assistant Chief of Mur-Ng’iya sub-location, Grace Otieno, provided details of the tragic incident. She reported that Charlton had returned home around 9:00 p.m. accompanied by a friend, Reagan. Moments later, Vivian arrived at the residence.

As Reagan was leaving, he overheard a commotion and encountered Vivian fleeing in the dark, pursued by Charlton, who had already been stabbed in the chest.

When Charlton collapsed, Vivian reportedly called Reagan to check on his condition and arranged for a motorbike to transport him to the hospital. Sadly, Charlton was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and transferred the body to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary. By the time authorities arrived, Vivian had disappeared but later surrendered herself at Siaya Police Station, where she is now being held as investigations commence.

Assistant Chief Otieno used the incident to urge young people to resolve disputes peacefully, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in preventing such tragic outcomes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.