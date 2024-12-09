Naivas Supermarket Ruaraka Branch closed after showing signs of collapsing.





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Naivas Supermarket’s Ruaraka branch has been shut down following signs of structural instability.

The building housing the popular retailer was officially closed on December 8, 2024, and marked as dangerous, with yellow tape placed around it to warn residents and passersby of the looming threat.

Authorities have also declared the adjacent building unsafe for occupation, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the area.

The closure underscores the urgent need for stricter building inspections and safety compliance in urban centers to prevent potential disasters.

Local officials are expected to provide further updates as investigations into the structural safety of the affected buildings continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.