Detectives arrest the main suspect in the murder of alleged fraudster AKOKO BILLIONAIRE





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Detectives based at DCI Kibra have arrested Brian Otieno Maurice, the prime suspect in the murder of Sospeter Osunga, alias 'Akoko the Billionaire' in an incident that occurred on November 18, 2024.



Investigations have revealed that on the fateful day, Osunga was fatally attacked by a gang of hoodlums in Ayani area where he sustained fatal wounds on his back, believed to have been caused by a sharp object.



Following thorough investigations, three individuals were initially arrested and provided crucial information which coupled with other intelligence leads led to the apprehension of the main suspect who is set to be arraigned in court today.



The DCI implores members of the public to embrace peace and avoid infractions that may lead to unnecessary loss of lives and disruption of peace within our neighbourhoods.







