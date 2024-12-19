Why Nairobi Governor SAKAJA is confident of securing re-election in 2027.





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has surprised Nairobians by claiming he has fulfilled nearly all the promises he made during the 2022 gubernatorial campaigns.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed confidence that he will be re-elected in the 2027 General Election.

While expressing confidence in winning the coveted seat, Sakaja said he had met most of what he promised Nairobians in 2022, including the construction of stadiums across the county.

"Wengi wanasema nitarudi na ngumi ni mbwekse na lazima I work.

The beauty of a democracy is that people will choose at that time.

"I wish I came with my manifesto; I am just ticking the boxes of what we promised," Sakaja said.

Sakaja highlighted digitizing the revenue collection streams as one of his key achievements, stating that it has significantly improved the county's revenue.

"We fully digitized all revenue collection streams. There is no cash policy, and we do not even have a cash office in the county anymore.

"The next step we will go into starting in January is ‘jitambulishe’. You’ll be able to certify County Government staff online," he added.

The county boss also highlighted his achievements in the health sector, saying he had established a fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST