State House in panic as GACHAGUA confirms RUTO’s worst fears ahead of the 2027 General Election – Look!





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on a mission to remove President William Ruto from power by any means necessary.

This is after he confirmed joining forces with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to rival Ruto in the 2027 Presidential poll.

Gachagua made the announcement in Mbooni Constituency in Makueni County where he attended the burial of Agnes Mwikali Muiya.

He hinted at his anticipated plans for the future, as he admitted he owed Kalonzo a favour.

While faulting Ruto for betraying him, Gachagua was full of praise for the Wiper Party leader, who he claimed stood for what was right against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

"Wiper people led by Kalonzo have shown grace and we have decided you are our friends for life. And we don't just say that. When we say it, we mean it," Gachagua said, as he confirmed he was in talks with the Wiper Party leader.

"We owe Kalonzo and you people. We are in talks with Kalonzo and we will strategise well. We are talking as Kenyans and looking for a way to improve the economy and end the trend of lies in the country," he added.

The former DP was also adamant that the Ukambani community had the numbers to swing the odds against President Ruto's camp if only they turned out in large numbers to register as voters.

Gachagua's sentiments were backed by one of his fiercest supporters, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thangwa, who also publicly proclaimed his support towards Kalonzo.

