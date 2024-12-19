No one can help you win back Mt. Kenya, not even UHURU – GACHAGUA’s allies tell RUTO after meeting the former president





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The recent meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sparked debate, particularly among allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua’s allies are now wondering how Uhuru will help Ruto win back Mt. Kenya region, considering they had been at loggerheads for more than two years.

In particular, Gachagua’s allies are asking what Uhuru can do to help Ruto, even though in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, he said Ruto was not ready to lead and supported Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"We want to see how the former president will do after the meeting. Everyone is eager to see how Uhuru will help him (Ruto) even after opposing his bid in 2022," said Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Gakuya wondered how Uhuru would move around his previous Opposition to Ruto and back his re-election in 2027.

On her part, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba said Mt Kenya had resolved to dissociate from Ruto and would not rescind its decision.

"According to us, we are done with this administration, and we agreed and moved forward to wait for 2027.”

“Things have not changed in the rural areas regarding how this administration is portrayed. We will continue to reorganise ourselves as an alternative force," she said.

