No one can help you win back Mt. Kenya, not even UHURU – GACHAGUA’s allies tell RUTO after meeting the former president

Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The recent meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sparked debate, particularly among allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Gachagua’s allies are now
wondering how Uhuru will help Ruto win back Mt. Kenya region, considering
they had been at loggerheads for more than two years.
In particular, Gachagua’s allies
are asking what Uhuru can do to help Ruto, even though in the run-up to the
2022 General Election, he said Ruto was not ready to lead and supported Opposition
leader Raila Odinga.
"We want to see how the
former president will do after the meeting. Everyone is eager to see how Uhuru
will help him (Ruto) even after opposing his bid in 2022," said Embakasi
North MP James Gakuya.
Gakuya wondered how Uhuru would
move around his previous Opposition to Ruto and back his re-election in 2027.
On her part, Githunguri MP
Gathoni Wamuchomba said Mt Kenya had resolved to dissociate from Ruto and would
not rescind its decision.
"According to us, we are
done with this administration, and we agreed and moved forward to wait for
2027.”
“Things have not changed in the
rural areas regarding how this administration is portrayed. We will continue to
reorganise ourselves as an alternative force," she said.
