WHO chief and UN team almost hit by Israeli strikes that killed six in Yemen

Friday, December 27, 2024 - An assault on the Yemeni capital Sanaa's capital airport and the western city of Hodeidah on Thursday, December 26, killed at least six people and injured dozens more as a “high-level UN delegation,” led by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was due to fly out of it, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said in a statement.
“The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about intensified
escalation in Yemen and Israel,” the statement added.
The Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthi militant vowed to
retaliate, and hours later Israel’s military said a missile launched from Yemen
was “intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.” No injuries were
reported, Israel’s emergency service said.
The strike on Sanaa International Airport killed at least
three people and injured 30 others, the Houthi-run al-Masirah television
reported. WHO chief Tedros said he and a UN team were about to get on a plane
when the airport came under bombardment.
“As we were about to board our flight from Sanaa…
the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane’s crew members was injured,”
Tedros said in a statement, adding that he and his team are safe.
“The air traffic control tower, the departure
lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged. We
will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can
leave.”
The UN statement said the delegation “had just concluded
discussions on the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the release of UN and
other detained personnel.”
Further west of Sanaa, at least three people were killed and
10 others wounded in the attack on Hodeidah, reported al-Masirah. The strikes
hit the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa, and the Ras Kutub power station in
Hodeidah governorate, the Houthis added.
The strikes injured at least 40 people in total, the Houthis
said, calling the attack “a brutal aggression” as it vowed revenge.
Hezam al-Asad, a member of the militant group’s political
council, threatened Israel in a post in Hebrew on X, saying “Gush Dan is no
longer safe.” Gush Dan is a metropolitan area in central Israel that includes
Tel Aviv.
The Israeli military said on Thursday it hit “military
targets” belonging to the Houthis.
“The targets that were struck by the IDF include military
infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities
in both the Sanaa International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power
stations,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
In addition, the IDF said it had struck “military
infrastructure” in the Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports on the western
coast.
The Houthis hold large swaths of territory in Yemen,
including Sanaa.
Along with Hamas and Hezbollah, they are part of an Iran-led
alliance spanning much of the Middle East region that has attacked Israel and
its allies since the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which has
killed more than 45,300 Palestinians.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said strikes on
Yemen would not stop “until the mission is complete.” Speaking from Israel’s
Air Force Command Center on Thursday, he said “We will persist in severing the
terror arm of Iran’s axis of evil until the mission is complete.”
