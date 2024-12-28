South Korean lawmakers impeach Acting President HAN DUCK-SOO

Friday, December 27, 2024 - South Korea's National Assembly impeached Acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday, December 27, deepening the political turmoil sparked by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law earlier this month.
Han, who also serves as prime minister, assumed the role of
acting president after Yoon’s suspension on December 3. However, opposition
lawmakers demanded Han’s removal, accusing him of failing to advance Yoon’s
impeachment process and obstructing justice.
“I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment
motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach,”
declared National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.
The decision faced immediate backlash from the ruling
People’s Power Party (PPP), whose members protested in parliament, chanting
angrily and demanding Woo’s resignation. Despite their protests, the
impeachment motion proceeded, marking South Korea’s first impeachment of an
acting president and the second impeachment of a head of state within two
weeks.
PPP leader Kweon Seong-dong insisted that Han should
continue to lead state affairs despite the impeachment. Han, however, stated he
“respects the parliament’s decision” and would await the Constitutional Court’s
ruling on whether to uphold the motion.
Opposition lawmakers argued in their impeachment motion that
Han was “intentionally avoiding the special investigation to probe those
involved in the insurrection and has clearly stated his intention to reject the
appointments of three Constitutional Court judges,” actions they deemed a
violation of his duty to uphold the law and serve the public.
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting
president in Han’s place. Choi had earlier urged opposition lawmakers to
reconsider the impeachment motion, warning that it could destabilize the
economy during a national emergency.
“Our economy and people’s livelihoods, which are walking on
thin ice, cannot bear the expansion of political uncertainty surrounding the
acting authority,” Choi said in a press briefing.
At the heart of the conflict is the Constitutional Court,
which will decide the validity of both Yoon’s and Han’s impeachments. The court
currently operates with six of its nine seats filled, and a single dissenting
vote could reinstate Yoon.
The opposition accused Han of refusing to approve three
nominees for the court, a move Democratic Party lawmakerSeoung-ale-lae
described as a “direct challenge to the Constitution and the law.”
Han defended his position, asserting that a bipartisan
consensus was necessary for appointing the judges. “A consensus between the
ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, representing the
people, must first be reached,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court began its preliminary
hearing on Yoon’s impeachment on Friday, with his legal team attending. The
ongoing political instability has shaken investor confidence, causing the South
Korean won to plummet to 1480.2 per US dollar, its lowest level in nearly 16
years.
Authorities have also intensified their investigation into
the martial law declaration, with police raiding a presidential safe house and
collecting footage from nearby security cameras. As South Korea grapples with
this unprecedented political crisis, the nation’s economic and political future
hangs in the balance.
