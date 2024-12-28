'Baby Driver' star HUDSON MEEK dies after falling off vehicle







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Hudson Meek, the teenage actor recognized for his role as "Young Baby" in the 2017 action film Baby Driver, has passed away following a tragic accident. He was 16.

Law enforcement confirmed that Hudson suffered blunt force trauma after falling from a moving vehicle on December 19 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Hudson’s mother, Lane Wells Meeks, expressed the family’s heartbreak in a Facebook post, sharing that they are devastated by the loss of their son. She described Hudson as someone who achieved much in his short life and profoundly impacted those around him.





In addition to his role in Baby Driver, which was nominated for several Academy Awards, Hudson appeared in the TV series MacGyver, Legacies, and the film 90 Minutes in Heaven. He also contributed to voice-over work for commercials, including Toys "R" Us and McDonald’s.

Hudson’s obituary notes that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, friends, and "the presence of the Lord." His family announced that he would be an organ donor, ensuring that his legacy would live on by helping others in need of transplants.