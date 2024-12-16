We do not forgive betrayal – GACHAGUA now reveals why the mountain is very angry with RUTO and his allies

Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken about feelings of betrayal and humiliation among the people of the Mt. Kenya region.
Speaking during a church service
yesterday, Gachagua claimed that the region had been misused and emphasized how
betrayal against the community is despised.
"This community has been
misused but it is okay. Let me say this because I have seen a lot of analysts
trying to come up with many theories about the people of this region called Mt.
Kenya.”
“Let me help you a little bit,
it is true what you are saying, the mountain is angry.”
“It's not just angry it is very angry,
why? Because of betrayal; the mountain has not only been betrayed but
humiliated and ashamed," he said.
Despite these strong feelings,
Gachagua assured that the community is working on reclaiming its dignity and
pride.
He also noted that many
political analysts have been trying to interpret the region’s current stance,
but he suggested that time would reveal the outcome.
"In this region we hate
betrayal, betrayal in this region is a taboo; it is an abomination and it is
one act against this community that is never forgiven and once you do it there
is no remedy.”
“The mountain has moved on
though humiliated and in shame but the matter is settled there is no remedy.
So, for those analysts who are trying to analyze what will happen time will
tell.”
“ We as a region are saying we
have been humiliated and ashamed, our dignity has been defiled and our pride
has been deflated but we are organising ourselves; within a short time we will
claim back our pride and people," he added.
This comes a week after Gachagua
called on the government to be tolerant of divergent opinions from Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments