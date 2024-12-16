We do not forgive betrayal – GACHAGUA now reveals why the mountain is very angry with RUTO and his allies





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken about feelings of betrayal and humiliation among the people of the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during a church service yesterday, Gachagua claimed that the region had been misused and emphasized how betrayal against the community is despised.

"This community has been misused but it is okay. Let me say this because I have seen a lot of analysts trying to come up with many theories about the people of this region called Mt. Kenya.”

“Let me help you a little bit, it is true what you are saying, the mountain is angry.”

“It's not just angry it is very angry, why? Because of betrayal; the mountain has not only been betrayed but humiliated and ashamed," he said.

Despite these strong feelings, Gachagua assured that the community is working on reclaiming its dignity and pride.

He also noted that many political analysts have been trying to interpret the region’s current stance, but he suggested that time would reveal the outcome.

"In this region we hate betrayal, betrayal in this region is a taboo; it is an abomination and it is one act against this community that is never forgiven and once you do it there is no remedy.”

“The mountain has moved on though humiliated and in shame but the matter is settled there is no remedy. So, for those analysts who are trying to analyze what will happen time will tell.”

“ We as a region are saying we have been humiliated and ashamed, our dignity has been defiled and our pride has been deflated but we are organising ourselves; within a short time we will claim back our pride and people," he added.

This comes a week after Gachagua called on the government to be tolerant of divergent opinions from Kenyans.

